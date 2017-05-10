Parents of freed Nigeria schoolgirls still wait to see them

By Published:
Campaigners observe a minute silent for the remaining Kidnapped schools during their daily sit outs in Abuja, Nigeria. Tuesday. May 9, 2017. One of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and who had the opportunity to be released on Saturday chose to stay with her husband, Nigeria's president spokesman said Tuesday. Garba Shehu said that originally they had been negotiating the release of 83 girls, but one said she wanted to remain. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Parents of the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls released over the weekend from Boko Haram captivity say they still await word from the government on when they will be able to see their daughters.

Abana Ishaya said Wednesday he was thrilled to find out his daughter was among those released in exchange for five Boko Haram commanders. He says he cannot travel the long distance from his home in northern Nigeria to the capital without the government’s invitation and assurance that he will see her.

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in April 2014. The first group of 21 girls was freed in October, and they have been in government care since then.

Families say 113 girls remain missing. They are among thousands kidnapped by Boko Haram during its eight-year insurgency.

