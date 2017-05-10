NMSU Aggies women’s golf finishes 14th at NCAA Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies women’s golf team tried to make a move but ended up falling back a spot in the final day of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. The Aggies finished 14th overall. They were hoping to make the top six and get a spot in the NCAA National Championships which will be held May 19 through May 24 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Aggies Head Coach Jackie Booth joked on Tuesday that she was praying for bad weather for the final round. She said it would help her team catch up faster. Booth got the bad weather. The rest of the plan didn’t pan out.

Stanford finished first at the regional and will be joined by Duke, Pepperdine, USC, California and Miami at the National Championships. Individuals Martina Edberg of Cal State Fullerton, Bianca Pagdanganan of Gonzaga and Nadine White of Campbell advanced to the National Championships as individuals.

The regional was the last tournament for Booth. The Aggies coach and former University of New Mexico Lobos coach said she is retiring.

“This is my 35th year so that’s a lot of years of coaching and I’m ready to start a second life I guess,” said Booth. “We’re going to move to Utah and I’m going to take up playing golf instead of talking about it, and skiing.”