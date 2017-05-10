New online feature comes to New Mexico Smith’s grocery stores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smith’s is now offering an online grocery ordering service at their stores in New Mexico.

People can choose items online or on their app and then show up for curbside pick-up.

Orders placed on “Clicklist” can be picked up four hours after the same day order.

Smith’s says this new option will help people simplify their lives and make shopping more convenient.

There are some restrictions on seasonal items, hot food, liquor and prescriptions, they can not be purchased this way.