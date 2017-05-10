New Mexico teacher accused of giving students “A’s” in exchange for back rubs

ANTHONY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher is being accused of giving students “A’s” in exchange for back rubs.

A 16-year-old girl who attends Gadsen High School in Anthony, N.M. claims her social studies teacher Daniel Tena gave the option to either do book work or massaging his back.

The student claims two girls chose to give him a massage and got “A” grades in return. Now, the girl’s father is angry.

“I know it may not have been in the genital area, but it’s still a teacher, somebody you should trust and not be rubbing their back,” he said.

The district says Tena has been placed on administrative leave.