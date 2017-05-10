New Mexico teacher accused of giving students “A’s” in exchange for back rubs

By Published:

ANTHONY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher is being accused of giving students “A’s” in exchange for back rubs.

A 16-year-old girl who attends Gadsen High School in Anthony, N.M. claims her social studies teacher Daniel Tena gave the option to either do book work or massaging his back.

The student claims two girls chose to give him a massage and got “A” grades in return. Now, the girl’s father is angry.

“I know it may not have been in the genital area, but it’s still a teacher, somebody you should trust and not be rubbing their back,” he said.

The district says Tena has been placed on administrative leave.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s