New Mexico lawmakers speak out on firing of James Comey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are speaking out on President Trump’s decision to fire Comey.

Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich told MSNBC Tuesday night “This sends the message that the president thinks he is above the law and that people should be deeply concerned.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham says “Now more than ever, we have to have an independent, non-partisan investigation.”

Republican Representative Steve Pearce has yet to comment on the firing, but there are many republicans that are in favor of the president’s decision.