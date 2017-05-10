May 10th Morning Rush: Rain showers, spotty thunderstorms and high mountain snow continues across NM

1. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. The president announced Comey’s dismissal Tuesday in a letter saying he agrees with the DOJ that Comey was not able to effectively lead the FBI. The FBI is currently investigating whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. election. Comey just testified during a hearing on the matter. The trump administration says the decision to fire Comey is based on how he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Wednesday Democrats call for an independent prosecutor to take over the investigation into Russia are growing louder. Some Republicans are asking for the same, but there are other Republicans who agree with the presidents’ decision.

2. Rain showers, spotty thunderstorms and high mountain snow will continue today with a far lower severe weather threat compared to Tuesday.

3. This morning the National Weather Service will likely be out surveying the pattern of damage caused by Tuesday’s storms. There were reports of up to five tornados that touched down. A storm chaser captured a tornado touchdown 19 miles south of Springer. View the photos from Tuesday’s storm.

4. An Albuquerque woman is warning others of a possible purse snatching scheme that happened at a Smith’s at Paseo and Wyoming this past weekend. The victims believes a woman purposely walked up to her in the produce aisle to distract her by talking about vegetables. Then the woman’s accomplice grabbed her purse and casually walked away.

5. Mother’s Day is just four days away. The BioPark is offering Mother’s Day activities, including “Zoo Moms” discovery stations and special ape activities. There will also be a concert by the New Mexico Philharmonic. Events are included with regular admission.

The Morning’s Top Stories