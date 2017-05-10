Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

From Storm To Warm

By Published: Updated:

Low pressure currently spinning over the state will move to our east on Thursday. As the storm moves east most of the shower action will move east with it. We will still have a chance at a few scattered showers of the northern high terrain but most areas will dry out on Thursday. Temperatures continue to rise Friday and into the weekend under sunny skies and high-pressure.

Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast