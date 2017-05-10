Man accused of murdering his mother appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing his mother and leaving her body in a cardboard box was in court Wednesday, and he had a lot to say.

Police arrested 37-year-old John McArthur after they found his mom’s body at her home near Valley High School.

McArthur told them he put a powder called “dragon’s breath” in her drink and she drank it.

He says when she asked him to leave, he got upset and strangled and beat her.

Wednesday, the judge transferred the case to District Court for a no bond hold hearing.

