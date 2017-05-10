Local garden tour features native landscaping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Eight local gardens will be on tour during an upcoming botanical artist event.

The 2017 Placitas Garden Tour will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the ticketed event is open to the public. The all-day affair will feature eight micro-climate gardens, native plants, painters, vegetable gardens, and the opportunity to interact with Master Gardeners for region-specific growing information.

For more information on the event, visit the Placitas Garden Tour website.

