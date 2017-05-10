Latina activist to address Santa Fe Community College grads

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Santa Fe Community College has announced Latina Democratic activist Cindy Nava will address the 2017 graduating class at the school’s commencement ceremony.

Nava will speak to graduates on Saturday and share her story as an immigrant from Mexico who later became active in politics.

In October 2015, Nava became the first student living in the country illegally to ever be awarded the “Rising Star Award” by the New Mexico Democratic Party. Nava now has temporary protective status under a President Barack Obama administration program.

Nava says she is working to establish an institute that encourages women of color to run for office.

A number of immigrant students with the same protective status attend Santa Fe Community College.