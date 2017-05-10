Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, spotty thunderstorms and high mountain snow will continue today… with a far lower severe weather threat compared to Tuesday. We’ll have to watch the far Northeast Plains closely… as that is where the severe weather threat will be the highest. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler statewide with the Albuquerque-metro area only in the mid-60s (~10° cooler than average).

THURSDAY: Wrap around moisture will keep spotty to scattered storm chances in the forecast for western and northern NM, however, coverage and intensity will be limited. Afternoon highs will begin to climb with temperatures back in the 60s, 70s and 80s in most areas.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Warm and sunny with no significant rain chances. Enjoy the nice weather!