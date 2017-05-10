John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Tuesday was certainly a busy day of weather with five spotted tornadoes, at least a couple dozen severe thunderstorms, high mountain snow, and gusty winds and rain for much of the state. The core of the main storm system will cross New Mexico through the rest of the day. Rounds of showers will push from the northwest to the northeast this afternoon. Some storms across the northeast could be on the strong to severe side again this afternoon, but we are not anticipating near as many severe storms and tornadoes as Tuesday.

The storm system will kick out on Thursday. In it’s wake a ridge of high pressure will build in for Friday and the weekend. Expect warmer temperatures, less wind, and more sunshine for Mother’s Day! Another storm system will clip northern New Mexico late Monday and early Tuesday. We could see a few quick showers and gusty winds as it passes, but it won’t be a multiple day event.