Governor offers proposal to restore some vetoed funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- As the state’s budget hangs in the balance, Governor Martinez says she now has a solution to bring back funding she vetoed. This comes as the state supreme court analyzes those vetoes to make sure she didn’t overstep her authority. Martinez says this plan will fund the legislature using money that’s already available.

Her office released a statement, Tuesday, announcing a proposal to allow legislators to add another analyst by shifting funds to their budget. The Governor’s office touted this plan wouldn’t grow government like a tax hike would.

The Democrat-led legislature included a tax increase as part of their budget proposal, but democrats aren’t sold on this new plan. They say it offers little information about the governor’s ideas to remedy the state’s budget crisis.

Gov. Martinez is seeing some support, however, from Republican lawmakers on another hot-button issue. More than 30 from the house and senate filed a brief in the state’s highest court urging supreme court justices to uphold the governor’s funding vetoes to the legislature and state universities.

Democrats argue the vetoes violate the state constitution.

The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments May 15.