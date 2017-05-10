Governor details plan she says will solve budget crisis

Gov. Martinez speaking at Hotel Albuquerque

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– Governor Martinez says she’s come up with a way to balance the budget without raising taxes. Now, she’s calling on lawmakers to take action. Martinez outlined several steps she believes could increase reserves right away. She says these aren’t new ideas, but there’s yet to be a real discussion with lawmakers about them.

Governor Martinez spoke to a full room, Wednesday, at Hotel Albuquerque. It’s where she laid out her proposal she says solves the budget issue.

Martinez recommends sweeping legislators’ retirement and putting that money into the general budget. She’s also calling on dissolving pork projects to the tune of $63 million. That’s funding for local projects that benefit individual districts.

Governor Martinez says that will raise reserves so the state can borrow money at lower interest rates. She’s also calling for a change in tax law she says will balance the budget best.

“Now is the time to do the tax reform. If we can do that, I think there will be the revenues that are generated from it, as well as a lower cost to families and small businesses.,” explained Governor Martinez.

The Governor says she wants to compromise with Democrats but not by raising taxes.

