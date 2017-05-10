Duke City events to celebrate Springtime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with art, Mother’s Day events, and local music!

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

The 20th Annual Placitas Studio Tour will feature nearly 60 Placitas artists in a variety of mediums including jewelry, woodworking, ceramics and more. The self-guided tour is Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

The New Mexico Philharmonic will be presenting their annual Mother’s Day concert at the Biopark Zoo on Sunday, May 14. Admission is included with the price of regular admission to the Zoo, and attendees are encouraged to bring food and blankets for comfort.

Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Day is Saturday, May 13, and the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is set to honor the cultural traditions and unique experiences represented among ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific through performances, presentations, exhibits and activities.

Discover the up and coming bands in the city while also enjoying kid’s activities, food and spirits. The Local Bank Showcase will feature several food trucks and 20 local bands perform on the Civic Plaza on Saturday, May 13, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outstanding in His Field-San Ysidro, Patron Saint of Farmers, will feature depictions of the Patron Saint from approximately 65 pieces of art from artists of all ages. The exhibit is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through November. Tickets for the exhibit at the National Hispanic Cultural Center are $5 for NM residents.

Help benefit the New Mexico AIDS Services by attending an event featuring four of the nation’s top female comedians from HBO, the 11th Annual Southwest Funnyfest. The night of laughs will be held at the KiMo Theater on Monday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Listen to live music and enjoy refreshments at the Taste of Nob Hill event this Saturday, May 13. Named for the lively dining and shopping district, the event will feature treats from Zacatecas, O’Niell’s Pub, and many others, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ABQ 365’s website.