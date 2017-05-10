Community Calendar: Job-Ready Hire Fair

Erin Muffoletto Baca from Innovate+Educate and Adrian Perez from Heritage Hotels and Resorts, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to a unique job fair happening this week.

There will be more than 40 employers, live music, giveaways, and food trucks at the event. The Job-Ready Hire Fair is free and open to job seekers who are between the ages of 18 and 29, Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Railyards.

For complete details about the job fair go to their website.

