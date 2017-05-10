City announces new partner for after-hours veterinary care

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has a new partner for after-hours veterinary care.

Residents who find stray cats or dogs needing emergency care can now take them to the Route 66 Veterinary Center on Washington near Central.

They’ll accept animals between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The center on Montgomery will no longer accept shelter pets for emergency treatment.

The city says the switch will save money, and there will be other benefits.

If you find a hurt animal during regular hours, you are still asked to take it to the Eastside Clinic.

