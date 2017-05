Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque joined New Mexico Living to explore the best of New Mexico style Huevos Rancheros.

The three places that smothered the competition, according to Yelpers, are Perea’s, El Patio and Barelas. Each had great service and the beans and chile stood out. Howie also gave us a couple of Mother’s Day options for Sunday, as well.

