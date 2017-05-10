Albuquerque murder suspect faces judge on escape charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with killing a mother and daughter in a crash with a stolen vehicle was back in front of a judge Wednesday to face an escape charge.

Officials say Paul Garcia escaped the Sandoval County Detention Center late Friday night with another inmate. He was caught Sunday in Los Lunas.

While investigators are still working to determine specifically how Garcia pulled off the escape and who helped him, they aren’t taking any chances.

He was taken by heavy guard to court Wednesday through a back entrance. He is also staying locked up at MDC.

Garcia is also still facing murder charges for the deaths of 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna.