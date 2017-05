ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) A little girl and her mother are missing Wednesday morning.

Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office has issued endangered persons alert for 3-year-old Percifani Amos and 37-year-old Naomi Poush.

Deputies say each have long brown hair with brown eyes.

The mom has a tattoo on her neck.

BCSO say the way the two went missing is inconsistent with their past and that law enforcement are concerned about their safety.

If you have any information about the two contact deputies.