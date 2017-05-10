Albuquerque man’s dune buggy stolen from outside his business

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have left an Albuquerque man devastated.

They stole his custom built dune buggy from right out in front of his business.

It was sitting on Eubank near Indian School Tuesday afternoon in front of McKinney Motor Company.

The dune buggy was for sale, but the owner, Ken Kiefer says it was his pride and joy and that he spent countless hours building it.

Keifer says he won many races at the Albuquerque Dragway in it and his whole family was devastated to learn it was gone.

“I’m so afraid it’s gonna get stripped and cut up and be disposed of, I sure hope they ditch it and we at least find it somewhere,” Ken Kiefer said.

Kiefer says the buggy is worth $8,000 to $10,000.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s