Albuquerque man’s dune buggy stolen from outside his business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have left an Albuquerque man devastated.

They stole his custom built dune buggy from right out in front of his business.

It was sitting on Eubank near Indian School Tuesday afternoon in front of McKinney Motor Company.

The dune buggy was for sale, but the owner, Ken Kiefer says it was his pride and joy and that he spent countless hours building it.

Keifer says he won many races at the Albuquerque Dragway in it and his whole family was devastated to learn it was gone.

“I’m so afraid it’s gonna get stripped and cut up and be disposed of, I sure hope they ditch it and we at least find it somewhere,” Ken Kiefer said.

Kiefer says the buggy is worth $8,000 to $10,000.