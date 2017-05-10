Albuquerque coffee shop aimed at fighting homelessness gets new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque coffee shop that helps the homeless turn their lives around is getting a new home.

St. Martins has operated “The Coffee Shop” at the corner of Lomas and Second Street for more than five years.

The employees are all people who have struggled with homelessness.

Along with getting a regular paycheck, they also get help with housing and behavioral health programs. The goal is to ultimately get them a full-time job and home.

Now, the shop is moving to the New Mexico Natural History Museum.

The hope is to provide museum visitors with a new food option while helping the cafe grow.

The cafe will be changing its name to “Hope Cafe.”