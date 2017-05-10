AG Hector Balderas to join in suing President Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining others across the country suing President Trump.

Hector Balderas and the attorneys general in California, Washington, and New York are challenging President Trump’s decision to resume federal coal leasing without the requirements set in place by the EPA.

In 2016, then Secretary of Interior Sally Jewel put a halt to new coal leasing in order to conduct a review of environmental changes.

In a statement, A.G. Balderas says Trump’s decision is breaking the law and hurting New Mexico’s taxpayers.

New Mexico is a leading coal producing state, containing about 9 percent of the area subject to federal coal leases.