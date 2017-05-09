Video shows grocery store thief stealing Albuquerque woman’s purse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman has a warning for anyone who takes a purse into the grocery store, and the warning comes in the form of a video that shows thieves distracting her while they rip her off.

A woman went to the grocery store as usual, but instead of leaving with a basket full of food, she left with a lesson in just how sneaky thieves can be.

It was a trip to the Smith’s at Paseo del Norte and Wyoming that ended with an Albuquerque woman getting a copy of surveillance video to catch the thieves who made off with her purse.

Here’s how it unfolded: a woman in black walked up to her cart and scoped out her purse.

The victim didn’t want to go on camera, but she suspects a blonde woman with her hair in a bun standing next to her in the produce aisle distracted her on purpose by asking about vegetables while her accomplice grabbed her purse and casually walked away.

Seconds later, the purse thief strolled out of the store. The victim said the duo taught her a very expensive lesson.

“I think you should be mindful at all time of your bag and you can never turn away and leave it because someone will walk right in and grab it,” said Geneva Johnson, a visitor to Albuquerque from Rhode Island.

The video is striking a nerve. More than 3,000 people have shared the video and it already has more than 160,000 views.

“I haven’t seen anything like that in person. That was pretty bold of that lady. She’s just getting into somebody else’s purse,” said Shannon Mora, Albuquerque resident.

It’s also a reminder you can never let your guard down, even at your neighborhood grocery store.

“I think it is very disconcerting that people are so dishonest and would, even knowing there are cameras and you’re going to get caught, that you would even try to steal from someone, I mean a poor innocent person shopping. That is very disconcerting,” Johnson said.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Almost a year ago, a shopper at the Whole Foods on Carlisle was distracted by a woman as another stole her purse from her cart. That victims said the thief from the Smith’s video looks familiar.

The victim’s money, keys and cell phone were also in her purse, and even though she couldn’t pay for the food she picked out, the manager offered to get her groceries for her.

The victim said she filed a police report. KRQE News 13 made several calls to Albuquerque police but they were unable to get us information on the report by Tuesday afternoon.