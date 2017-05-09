Valencia County to cut 20 jobs due to budget shortfall

By Published:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The budget crisis will mean job cuts for Valencia County.

KRQE News 13 told you last week the county is facing a $700,000 budget shortfall.

They had to come up with ways to balance the budget by Tuesday night to avoid job cuts, but at the special meeting County Commissioner Charles Eaton said they will be cutting 4 percent of the jobs, or about 20 positions.

That 4 percent will not include any public safety positions.

“Sad that some of us are going to be losing our jobs. That’s the gamble you take when you work for government,” said Planning and Zoning administrator Kerrie Mays.

The commissioner said they will also be reducing contributions to employees benefits packages.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s