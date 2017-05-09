Valencia County to cut 20 jobs due to budget shortfall

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The budget crisis will mean job cuts for Valencia County.

KRQE News 13 told you last week the county is facing a $700,000 budget shortfall.

They had to come up with ways to balance the budget by Tuesday night to avoid job cuts, but at the special meeting County Commissioner Charles Eaton said they will be cutting 4 percent of the jobs, or about 20 positions.

That 4 percent will not include any public safety positions.

“Sad that some of us are going to be losing our jobs. That’s the gamble you take when you work for government,” said Planning and Zoning administrator Kerrie Mays.

The commissioner said they will also be reducing contributions to employees benefits packages.