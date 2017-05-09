University’s Blackwater Draw Museum reopens at new location

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – The Blackwater Draw Museum at Eastern New Mexico University has re-opened at its new location.

The museum, which features artifacts from The Blackwater Draw National Landmark, now is housed in Lea Hall on the Portales campus. The landmark is a 640-acre landscape of human activity areas in an upland containing a spring-fed Pleistocene lake.

As a major water source in the area, the landmark left an archaeological record of occupations and cultural activities from prehistoric times.

The museum is holding an opening reception on Friday. It had been closed for renovations.