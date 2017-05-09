Trials for three suspects in Victoria Martens’ case could be impacted with another motion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A motion hearing could impact the trials for the three suspects allegedly behind the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley are all charged with the crime.

Police recovered a smart phone Michelle Martens sold and a laptop Gonzales pawned in the weeks before Victoria was murdered.

Prosecutors will look for any of those conversations and any images of children if the judge approves the motion.

Also a judge is set to decide the order of a trial for the three suspects.

Last week the state made a motion to have three separate trials.

The state wants the order to go as follows: Martens, Gonzales, and Kelley.

