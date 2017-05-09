Thunderstorm and tornado warnings in effect across New Mexico

See all active weather alerts here »
A powerful spring storm will continue to impact New Mexico through the day Wednesday. The severe storms which hit the east Tuesday evening will dissipate overnight and give way to scattered showers throughout the day on Wednesday. Mountain areas could pick up a few inches of snow as they cold core of the main storm comes in Wednesday afternoon. The storm will shoot east of the state on Thursday leading to improving weather conditions. The weekend looks warmer and dry.
Photos: Tuesday Tornadoes and statewide storms
Photos: Tuesday Tornadoes and statewide storms x
