Small house to serve as a memorial to military families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –One tiny home will have a major impact in the effort to recognize the Military family experience.

The Museum of the American Military Family (MAMF) will be unveiling a Memorial to Military Families with a small but powerful symbol. The memorial is a small house, symbolizing the home a military family might live in on a base. Visitors can look through the windows showing the things a military family may have at the ready for a quick move or change of station.

The unveiling of the Memorial is Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m., at the National Guard Museum in Santa Fe. It is free and open to the public.

For more information on the museum or this exhibit, visit the MAMF website.