ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

It happened at the intersection of Wyoming and Burlison around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police tell us the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash but officers don’t think alcohol was a factor. Officers are currently on scene investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Wyoming and Burlison.

No word on if the driver will face any charges.