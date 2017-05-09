Police arrest man after body is found near Valley HS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have arrested a man for the murder of his mother.

They found her dead on her property off Candelaria near Valley High school after employees at Kaseman Hospital asked the police to perform a welfare check.

Her son, 37-year-old John McArthur was taken there on Monday for a mental health evaluation.

According to court documents, McArthur admits to trying to poison her and when that didn’t work he beat and strangled her.

The woman had reported to authorities just hours before the murder that her son’s behavior was becoming erratic.