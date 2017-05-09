Police: 1 injured, 1 arrested after southeast Albuquerque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person was arrested Tuesday after a stabbing in southeast Albuquerque.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. at 8300 Central SE. Police say when officers arrived on scene they learned that the offender was still in the area. Officers were able to find the suspect and take them into custody.

One person was taken to UNM Hospital. Albuquerque police say their condition is not known at this time but they are expected to survive.

Police have not identified the suspect but say the incident is still under investigation.