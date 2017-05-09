Photos: Tuesday Tornadoes and statewide storms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe storms pounded the state Tuesday and many caught several funnel clouds on camera. The twisters were spotted in various places of the state including Carrizozo and Clines Corners.
Funnel Clouds spotted in New Mexico
Funnel Clouds spotted in New Mexico x
Latest Galleries
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges