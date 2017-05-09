Photos: Tuesday Tornadoes and statewide storms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe storms pounded the state Tuesday and many caught several funnel clouds on camera. The twisters were spotted in various places of the state including Carrizozo and Clines Corners.

Funnel Cloud spotted in Clines Corners. Photo courtesy of Derek Neil Funnel Cloud spotted in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Photo courtesy of Lena Marie Reyes. Carrizozo Funnel Cloud. Photo courtesy of Shailin Cieplenski. Carrizozo Funnel Cloud. Photo courtesy of Shailin Cieplenski. Carrizozo Funnel Cloud. Photo courtesy of Shailin Cieplenski.

Photo of reported tornado near Clines Corners from earlier this afternoon. Thank you to Derek for sharing. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/qoP0p5yEol — Kristen Currie (@KristenCurrieTV) May 9, 2017

Marble sized hail with a cell just north of Espanola. Thanks Espanola Fire Dept. for pic. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/wnQ7EHIIEZ — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) May 9, 2017

View of tornado from 1115am near Clines Corners from John Booth #nmwx pic.twitter.com/aqR8h4KFxH — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 9, 2017

@KRQEMark funnel cloud NE of Carrizozo off of HWY 380 by the Carrizo Mountain. pic.twitter.com/47EDIu7Hmm — Beverly Ann Calaway (@bev_memaw) May 9, 2017