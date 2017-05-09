Paul Weir continues to build his first Lobo staff and team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir is still getting to know his new surroundings. The new men’s basketball coach at the University of New Mexico says he hasn’t had much time to explore his new city, Albuquerque, where he is signed to live in for the next five years. Weir has been too busy building his coaching staff and adding new players.

Weir has added a couple of guards and a forward and sounds pleased with how things have gone so far.

“I feel really good about our roster right now,” said Weir. “I think we have come a long way in the last month, as far as how I want it to look. I think we have a really pivotal next few months. We still have some things we want to do, some adjustments we want to make, kind of a long term plan to get us to November.”

Weir has picked up players at his pace. He appears to approach recruiting with a lot of caution, making sure the fit is the right one. Weir is big on getting the right fit and he has a few more players he would like to bring into the mix.

“There’s probably three or five prospects we’re still recruiting,” said Weir. “We’re not going to get all of them nor are we trying to get all of them. I think if we can hit on a few of those we will feel real good about our team in the fall. If not, if we can’t find the right guys then we are going to hold them and take them into 2018.”

Weir says his interactions with the team he inherited from former coach Craig Neal have gone well. Sam Logwood is one of the players that originally announced plans to transfer, but changed his mind when Weir became coach. Weir believes Logwood can play a significant role in the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited about him,” said Weir. “I look forward to him possibly having a good year for us. I don’t want to continue to single guys out but, I would say that he’s probably been the one that really fits us pretty well so far. Everyone else has been working hard and committed.”

The next busy item on coach Weir’s list is basketball camps. The first of many starts June 5.