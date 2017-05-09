Park dedicated in honor of fallen Albuquerque Officer Daniel Webster

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fallen Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster was honored Tuesday with a park in the very neighborhood he served.

Kids, community members, fellow officers and others joined together near Wyoming and Copper to dedicate the park, not far from where Officer Webster was shot and killed in October 2015.

People in the area knew Officer Webster well, saying he went out of his way to get to know the community.

This park is an inclusive park designed for kids of all abilities.

The park has been in the works since shortly after Webster’s murder. It cost $1.2 million and was paid for with go bonds and impact fees.

