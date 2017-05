Kathleen Clawson, Director of Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about their upcoming auditions in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Once the applications packages are submitted, students are given an audition appointment. Auditions in Santa Fe are Saturday, May 13 and in Albuquerque on Sunday, May 14 and they are open to all levels of musical knowledge.

All applications are due on May 11 and can be found online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living