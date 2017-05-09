Ohio fines pipeline builder over water, air violations

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the pipeline say they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday, March 20, 2017, that there have been "coordinated physical attacks" along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s environmental regulators have issued a $430,000 fine against a company building a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Michigan.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the fines stem from water and air pollution violations at a number of locations.

State officials say work on the Rover natural gas pipeline since March has resulted in 18 incidents involving mud spills from drilling, stormwater pollution and open burning.

Energy Transfer is the company building the $4.2 billion pipeline. It will carry gas from West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

A company spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch that a small number of inadvertent releases of ‘drilling mud’ aren’t unusual during drilling operations.

He also said Monday that the company doesn’t think there has been any impact to the environment.