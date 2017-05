ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brace yourself for a lot of mosquitoes.

The Albuquerque Environment Department says it has already seen a big increase in the mosquito population because of the recent moisture and heat.

There have been reports of a surge in the Bosque and other open areas.

The city is dispatching crews to spray and trap mosquitoes and test for West Nile Virus. The city is reminding people to use repellent with DEET.