May 9th Morning Rush: Spotty showers continue to fall throughout NM

1. The opening statements are set to begin in the re-trial of former Santa Fe County Deputy Tai Chan. The former deputy is charged with murder for the shooting death of his law enforcement partner deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces hotel in 2014. Tuesday will be the first time both prosecutors and the defense will speak to a new jury all of them picked on the first day. Prosecutors say there was intent charging him with first-degree murder. The defense has claimed self-defense. Chan’s first trial ended in a hung jury. After opening statements the jury is expected to visit the crime scene in person. KRQE News 13 will be live streaming from the courtroom.

Full Story: Retrial underway for ex-Santa Fe deputy accused of killing partner

2. Spotty showers continue to favor far western NM this morning with a few spotty storms found farther north over the higher terrain.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

3. Today a motion hearing could impact the trials for the three suspects charged with the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, Fabian Gonzales, and Jessica Kelley are all charged. Police recovered a smartphone Michelle sold and a laptop Gonzales pawned in the weeks before Victoria was murdered. Prosecutors will look for any possible evidence. Also, a judge is set to decide the order of a trial for the three suspects.

Full Story: Trials for three suspects in Victoria Martens’ case could be impacted with another motion

4. Democratic lawmakers from New Mexico are hoping to pass a federal legislation to stop schools from ‘lunch shaming” kids if their parents owe a school lunch debt. Instead of making do chores to make up the money owed or offering a cheese sandwich instead of a hot meal. The bill mirrors a state law that directs schools to work with parents to pay their debts or to sign up for federal meal assistance.

Full Story: Efforts to stop school-lunch shaming move to Congress

5. A teacher from Santa Fe is soaking in the glory after winning on Jeopardy. Gail Ansheles a kindergarten teacher from El Dorado community school in Santa Fe made her big appearance Tuesday night. She defended a strong lead and was the only contestant to get the final Jeopardy correct. It will give all contestants a $2,500 educational grant to fund classroom projects.

Full Story: Santa Fe kindergarten teacher wins on Jeopardy!

The Morning’s Top Stories