Local science museum hosts adults-only night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –One local museum is proving that having fun with science isn’t just for kids.

Explora Science Museum is hosting a special night just for adults. Popular with parents, folks on date night, active retirement groups, and more, activities include viewing tarantulas, snakes, and a variety of telescopes to see the night sky.

Explora Adult Night – A Night with the Animals is on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is 18 years and older, and tickets are $8 (or free with museum membership).

For more information on the adults-only event, visit the Explora website.

