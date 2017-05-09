Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Spotty showers continue to favor far western NM this morning… with a few spotty storms found farther north over the higher terrain. Scattered storms and showers will favor central and eastern NM today. There is potential for storms to turn severe – threats: large hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes. Afternoon highs will be cooler than what we had to start the work week – expect highs to top out in the low 70s across the Rio Grande Valley (nearly 10° cooler than Monday). Breezy to windy conditions are likely in most areas.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms will favor areas over northern and western NM… with more spotty coverage elsewhere. Afternoon highs will continue to drop with temps below average in most areas, leaving the ABQ-metro in the mid-60s.