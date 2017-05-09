Judge hears opening statements for Ex-Santa Fe deputy accused of killing partner retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying once again to convince a jury that a former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy is guilty of murdering his partner.

“The facts of this case will show there is only one victim, in this case, one and the only one that is Jeremy Martin,” Mark D’Antonio the district attorney said.

“He is unarmed, he is running for his life, he is severely wounded.”

Opening statements took place Tuesday in the retrial of Tai Chan.

Chan admits to shooting his partner Deputy Jeremy Martin in October of 2014 while on a prisoner transport in Las Cruces but Chan claims it was self-defense.

The last trial ended in a hung jury.

Tuesday prosecutors were passionate in their plea for jurors to convict Chan of first-degree murder.

Chan’s attorneys were passionate in trying to convince them he had no choice.

“Two young cops in a life or death struggle Mr. Chan is able to get pistol, and begins to fire to save his life,” John Day, Chan’s attorney said.

Jurors will get to visit the murder scene today, they didn’t get to do that in the first trial.

As first witness in #TaiChan trial, Major Gabriel Gonzales with Santa Fe Sheriff's Office is discussing agency that employed Chan & Martin — Lysée Mitri (@lmitri_krqe) May 9, 2017

After debate over evidence, testimony w/Jeremy Martin's widow was pushed back. State instead called Major Gonzales with Santa Fe Co. Sheriff — Lysée Mitri (@lmitri_krqe) May 9, 2017

