Judge denies venue change, separates trials for suspects accused of killing Victoria Martens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The judge has denied the change of venue for the three people accused of killing Victoria Martens.

Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales and his cousin Jessica Kelly will serve in three separate trials.

Police recently recovered a smartphone that Michelle Martens sold and laptop Gonzales pawned weeks before Vicotria was murdered.

Prosecutors will look at any of those conversations if the judge approves the motion Monday.

The date of the trials is unknown.

Judge Brown denies change of venue for the three trials. — David Romero (@krqe_dromero) May 9, 2017

Judge Charles Brown: I am ordering the trials be severed. — David Romero (@krqe_dromero) May 9, 2017

All 3 attorneys for Martens, Gonzales & Kelley are in agreement to sever the trial into separate trials. — David Romero (@krqe_dromero) May 9, 2017

