Judge denies venue change, separates trials for suspects accused of killing Victoria Martens

Listed from left to right: Michelle Martens, Jessica Kelley and Fabian Gonzales.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The judge has denied the change of venue for the three people accused of killing Victoria Martens.

Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales and his cousin Jessica Kelly will serve in three separate trials.

Police recently recovered a smartphone that Michelle Martens sold and laptop Gonzales pawned weeks before Vicotria was murdered.

Prosecutors will look at any of those conversations if the judge approves the motion Monday.

The date of the trials is unknown.

 

 

