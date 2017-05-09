More severe weather today

Rounds of showers and storms will continue today as our latest storm system moves toward the state. The north and east will be favored for the most action, with some storms central and east on the strong to severe side. The storm system will cross the state on Wednesday, but drier air will get pulled into the storm. We’ll still see some showers and storms across the state, but the coverage will not be as great as Tuesday.

The storm clears out early Thursday. There could be a few lingering storms, mainly over the high terrain, but most of the state will continue to dry out. A ridge of high pressure will build in for the end of the week and weekend allowing for more sunshine, less wind, and warmer temperatures.