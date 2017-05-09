Investigation underway after welfare check at home near Valley HS

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are now actively investigating a home after officers make a startling discovery while conducting a welfare check Monday night.

Police say one person is dead and a “person of interest” is in custody.

This is all unfolding just down the street from Valley High School where police have been combing over evidence at a home all night and all morning.

Information is limited but APD says they were called out to a home in the 1700 block of Candelaria NW around 9:30 p.m. Monday night to do a welfare check. When officers went inside, they found one person dead.

Right now, police are not releasing the name of the person of interest or the name of the victim.
There are no roads being blocked off so the route to school shouldn’t be affected.

