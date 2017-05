In The Kitchen: Sliders From Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria

Gabriel Amador, owner and Jess Cloud, manager, both from Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria, joined New Mexico Living to make their award winning sliders.

Meatball slider:

Meatball, marinara sauce, house made mozzarella, pecorino, basil on our house-made bread.

Truffle slider:

Arugula rolled in prosciutto di Parma, Amore truffle cream on our house made bread.

Prosciutto slider:

Arugula rolled in prosciutto di Parma, mascarpone on our house made bread.

For more visit them online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria