Former Espanola coach reaches agreement with state

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New details on the former embattled Espanola Valley high school coach accused of verbally and physically abusing players.

That coach, Richard Martinez has now reached an agreement with the state and has walked away from the school district, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The paper reports that Public Education Secretary Hannah Skandera wrote the district a letter highlighting the terms of the agreement including Martinez resignation from the district effective June 30.

It goes on to say Martinez agrees to never seek employment or a contract that puts him in contact with the district or the school ever again.

According to the New Mexican, Martinez also received a one-year suspension of his teaching license.

The state will revoke his coaching license with the option of re-applying for it in 2019.

This settlement comes after allegations of abuse and intimidation.

Martinez is also at the center of a lawsuit filed by three families claiming retaliation and battery.