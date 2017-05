For Your Education: Military Appreciation And Summer Classes At NAU

Scott Turncliff, Albuquerque West Campus Director of National American University, joined New Mexico Living to talk about military appreciation and summer classes at the school.

Military Appreciation Night is on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque West Campus. Throughout the month of May, National American University is celebrating the Albuquerque West Paws and Stripes Raffle Fundraiser. And summer classes start on June 6.

Fro more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National American University