For The Family: New Mexico Science Fiesta

Randy Pedro, External Relations Manager from Explora, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the New Mexico Science Fiesta happening next weekend.

Tiguex Park in Albuquerque’s Old Town will be abuzz with fun family activities that celebrate the amazing world of science with over 40 organization offering activities, demos, and information about technology, engineering, art, and math at the New Mexico Science Fiesta.

The fiesta is Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the Science Fiesta visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living