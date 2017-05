ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are currently on scene investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Wyoming and Burlison.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Only one vehicle was involved and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Wyoming is blocked northbound from Cubero Drive to Burlison while officers continue to investigate.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

No other information is known at this time.